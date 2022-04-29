Calgary Bike Swap returns after 2-year hiatus

The Calgary Bike Swap is back.

The popular springtime event will return to Sunridge Mall — at the old World Health site — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8 after being put on pause in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bike swaps are also planned in Lethbridge (April 30) and Edmonton (May 14).

"We’re not just a bike swap, we do a lot more than just provide a safe place to buy, sell, or donate a bike," Alberta Bike Swap organizers said in a release.

"We tech check every bike and record every serial number; that chain of bike ownership has allowed the police to recover bikes that were sold at our swaps then later stolen that were being sold online or in pawn shops."

Those with bikes to sell can drop them off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 7 and a cheque will be mailed out after, should it be purchased, minus a 15 per cent commission.

Cost of admission for potential buyers is $2 and money goes toward fixing donated bikes.

"We also have 40 strategic alliances that we help through bike donations," organizers said.

"If a community is planning a clean-up, we ask them to consider taking the bikes to the Bike Swap event because we have groups that depend on these donations, we even pay these groups to repair the donated bikes."

After the two-year hiatus, organizer Laura Grant says they are expecting to have around 1,200 to 1,500 bikes for sale.

Calgarians with a bike to sell who are raising funds for the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer, Branch Out Neurological Foundation, or LifeCycle4Kids charities will receive a $50 pledge.

The 2019 swaps in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge saw $28,500 raised, a 25 per cent increase from the year before.

Grants says the group is also in need of volunteers.

More information can be found on the Alberta Bike Swap and Calgary Bike Swap Facebook pages.