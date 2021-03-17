After the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) discovered a $9 million surplus in its transportation budget, it has made the decision to return every cent of the bus fees paid by parents this school year.

In a letter sent home to parents, the CBE says it made the decision based on the fact there was a "significant decrease" in ridership.

It attributes the drop to families opting for Hub online learning, reduced enrollment across the system as well as the COVID-19 pandemic in general.

As a result, it cost far less to operate the school buses, prompting the CBE to provide the refund.

The full refund of transportation fees applies to all riders who were registered as of Feb. 28.

Families who paid through online payment or credit/debit card should see a refund on their original form of payment as early as May.

Those who paid with any other form of payment will be mailed a cheque by at least late June.

Meanwhile, there are no changes to noon supervision or other school fees, the CBE says.

The fee schedule for the 2021-22 school year, including transportation, is under review.