Calgary boxer rediscovers love for the sport; showing it in recent big bouts

Like many professional athletes, Kandi Wyatt found it tough to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no fights, so it was hard to train.

By 2021, boxers were back in the ring and Wyatt got the opportunity of a lifetime.

On short notice, she fought Jessica McCaskill for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world in Las Vegas.

Wyatt only had a week to prepare for the fight.

Wyatt says she wasn't ready and lost by technical knockout in the seventh round.

"It was a fight of a lifetime, so I wasn't going to turn it down," the 32-year-old said.

"As a competitor, I went in wanting to win, obviously, so when I didn't win, losing sucks.

"I was pretty hard on myself after that loss."

WYATT NEEDED HELP

It was a devastating loss for Wyatt and it affected her both physically and mentally.

It was her fourth straight loss and the third time she's come up short for a World title.

She was questioning whether she wanted to continue in the sport.

But that all changed when Wyatt and her team decided she needed to incorporate mental training into her routine.

Wyatt says it was the best decision she's ever made.

"Like therapy, essentially, into my training and then through the therapy and counselling it made me realize that I jumped right into the deep end of a shark tank with that fight in Vegas," she said.

"So I learned that I should stop being so hard on myself."

ANOTHER SHOT AT A TITLE

Wyatt got to a better place but the long layoff between bouts resulted in her being listed as inactive and she was removed from all ratings.

But things changed for the Calgary boxer last month.

Wyatt got a chance to fight a local favourite in Wolverhampton, England.

On the line against Kirstie Bevington was the WBA intercontinental belt.

Wyatt says she felt rejuvenated and pulled off the big upset.

"When the final bell rang after the 10th round, I knew in my heart that I had won the fight.," she said.

BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Wyatt has found her love for boxing again and now she's headed back to the United Kingdom for another title fight, and this one is as big as they come.

Wyatt will fight Natasha Jonas for the WBC, WBO and IBF titles and she says she's ready for the challenge.

"Everything that I've gone through, I've worked on it, I've prepared for it and now I'm back and I can't believe it," Wyatt said.

"I'm ready to be on this stage again, like this worldwide professional stage, and I know I belong there."

The bout between Wyatt and Jonas will take place in Manchester, England, on June 17.