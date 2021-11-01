Calgary boy found after failing to return home from trick-or-treating

The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a 12-year-old boy, who didn't return home on Halloween night, was located and is safe.

According to police, the boy was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday in the southeast neighbourhood of Applewood when he left his home to go out trick-or-treating.

He failed to return home Sunday evening and his family reported his disappearance Monday morning.

Police issued a release early Monday afternoon announcing that the boy had been found, was safe and his disappearance was not of a criminal nature.