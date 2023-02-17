Calgary boy's parents charged with manslaughter in his death
Calgary police say the parents of 18-month-old Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua have been charged in connection with the boy's death more than a year ago.
Officials said Michael Sinclair, 30, and Sonya Pasqua, 33, were arrested Thursday and are now each facing a manslaughter charge.
There are no further details about the charges.
Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14th Avenue S.E. on Oct. 5, 2021, for reports of a child in medical distress.
Emergency crews found the boy, later identified as Gabriel, unresponsive. He later died at the scene.
CTV News spoke with Gabriel's great-uncle Gerry Bakoway Thursday, after the arrests were announced, who said the news was "devastating."
"For 16 months, (we) just wanted to know what had happened," Bakoway said during an interview.
"It's been a terrible 16 months."
Sinclair and Pasqua are expected to appear in court on Feb. 22.
