Calgary brewery named best in the province at 2021 Alberta Beer Awards

The Establishment Brewing Company in southeast Calgary has been named the Alberta Brewery of the Year at the 2021 Alberta Beer Awards.

It's the second year in a row that the brewery has nabbed the title and comes a month after being awarded the title of Brewery of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards.

"To be recognized as the best Canadian brewery and also the best Alberta brewery in separate, back-to-back competitions is beyond our wildest dreams," head brewer and co-owner Mike Forniok said.

"All of this would not have been possible without the amazing people who have joined our team since we opened almost three years ago."

"It’s also an invigorating experience for all of us at the Establishment to keep pushing the limits as a leader in the beer industry, in Alberta and across the country." co-owner David Ronneberg added.

The awards were held at Bo’s Bar and Stage in Red Deer on Wednesday. The panel of judges evaluated 464 entries from 66 breweries and awarded titles in 31 different categories.

Another Calgary brewery, Eighty-Eighty Brewing, came in second place in the Brewery of the Year category.

Calgary's Delta Brewstillery was awarded New Brewery of the Year.

For a complete list of winners at the 2021 Alberta Beer Awards you can visit abcraftbrewing.ca.