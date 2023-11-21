Calgary budget: More officers coming to city streets as focus shifts to safety

Spending to tackle safety and transit issues are among the reasons Calgary council is discussing a proposed 7.8 per cent residential property tax increase for next year.

Part of the boosted spending proposed for 2024's budget adjustment includes a plan to hire additional peace officers at transit sites.

More Calgary police officers will also be hired by the middle of next year, though the cost for that will be covered by the provincial government.

"You can't put a price on public safety, so that's hard," said Sonya Sharp, Ward 1 councillor.

Among the proposed budget changes, which could pass as early as Wednesday, is a $15-million annual increase for 65 additional transit officers.

A $2-million one-time spending increase is also in the budget adjustment with some of the transit safety improvements underway.

"Since the beginning of June, we've hired 45 peace officers. And so what we've been able to do is accomplish the rest of the 2022 growth and then start putting resources into the districts. And so not only are (new peace officers) arriving, but we're also setting up our district model as we speak," said Aaron Coon, Calgary Transit's chief of public safety.

An additional 50 police officers will be deployed downtown, in the East Village and around areas identified as hot spots near transit stations.

"So we have a good plan. We think that we can have half of them hired in the first quarter of 2024 and the second half of them hired by the second quarter of 2024," Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) also has a request for $3.4 million to add another medical response unit.

The fire chief says CFD crews are responding to more and more overdose calls, especially downtown, and that it's taking resources away from fire calls.

"We'd initially thought we'd put (the new medical response unit) somewhere like Forest Heights, actually. But now we see the growth is so explosive in medical call volume downtown," said the CFD's chief, Steve Dongworth.

Budget deliberations will continue on Wednesday.