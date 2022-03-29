Calgary Buffaloes ready to romp at the pacific regionals in Vancouver

The Calgary Buffaloes pulled out the broom in the provincial final, romping past the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers in three straight games.

The Buffs are actually the defending provincial champs, after winning the title in 2019. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 playoffs and the entire 2021 season.

Buffaloes forward Myles Gauld said winning it again in 2022 was extra special.

"It was really exciting," Gauld said.

"Because of COVID we haven't been able top go that far in the playoffs and in hockey in general in a while.

"It was really nice to get that and then obviously just throw the gloves up and cheer together. It was really good."

STICKING TO SAME SCRIPT

Goaltender Nicholas Jones was spectacular in the final against the Rangers, allowing just four goals in the three games.

He was named the playoff MVP and knows he'll have to keep in up in the pacific regionals. Jones said the Buffs have to stick with the same script.

"I think we've got to stay bonded. Obviously we're a tight knit group and it's worked out for us," the 17-year-old said.

"Obviously we're getting close to that end goal so we've just got to keep it together. Work together to make that same goal that we've been striving for all year."

PACIFIC REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE TOUGH

In the pacific regionals, the Herd will head west to take on the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs in a best of three series and on the line is a trip to the national championship to play for the Telus Cup.

Head coach Brent Harrison said his team does have some familiarity with the Chiefs.

"They're a good team. We did play them once this year in a Kelowna tournament.

"(They're a) very good team and it's not going to be easy. You've got to go out and play three games in their rink right so it'll be a good challenge for us and hopefully we can find a way to win two more games here."

BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN

If you know anything about the Buffaloes, come playoff time it's all about the dyed blonde hair. It's a tradition for this team and forward Kaiden Wiltsie says once again this year everyone got on board.

"Everyone was excited to do it," he said.

"It's a playoff thing for the Buffaloes and everyone did it. Couple of jokes here and there about it but yeah the whole team was into it."

The Buffaloes and Chiefs square off in the pacific regionals this weekend in Vancouver.