Calgary bull rider Nick Tetz looking to make history at PBR National Finals

Last year, Nick Tetz realized a dream when he was crowned the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Rider) Canada champ.

This year, the 23-year-old from Calgary would love to make some history.

If Tetz can repeat in Edmonton this weekend, he'll become the first to win back-to-back PBR Canada National Finals titles.

He says the possibility has him excited.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to it," he said.

"This is something that has been on my mind since the beginning of the year and to be in the position that I'm in is awesome and kind of within that striking distance."

UNDER PRESSURE

Tetz enters the National Championship in second place in the PBR Canada standings.

He's just 68.5 points behind Cody Coverchuk.

Tetz admits there will be some pressure.

"It's the individual season, it's not the team," he said.

"It's whatever (pressure) I put on myself and it's something that I care about a lot but at the end of the day, I'm just there to ride bulls and have fun."

SOMETHING TETZ WILL NEVER FORGET

Tetz has had a lot of fun riding bulls this year.

He has one of the top percentages in Canada this season, having gone 31 for 46.

He says there's no doubt what the highlight was for him this year.

"I would say being 92 in Calgary at bullbustin' this year. Cody Snyder puts on a great event every single year there and to be 92 in your hometown and to have a walk-off ride to win it is pretty special and I don’t know if anything is quite going to top that besides maybe winning another Canadian title."

HOPING FOR A CALGARY STAMPEDE INVITE

Despite winning the national championship last season, Tetz didn't qualify for the Stampede because they put more weight in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association standings.

The fact the hometown boy didn't get an invite was baffling to some.

Tetz is hoping that will change in 2024.

"Ideally, you'll see me there," he said.

"I know there was a big stink this year about me not being there. You know, I know a couple of people that were pretty upset but you know, that's just the way it is and you can't control that kind of stuff.

"All you can do is go out and ride your bulls and have fun and hopefully, eventually, you get that call."

The PRB Canada National Finals will be held in Edmonton on Friday and Saturday.