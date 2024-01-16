Calgary bus services continue to be impacted by severe weather
Families of Calgary Board of Education (CBE) students are being told of continued disruptions and delays to their bus services on Tuesday.
In a letter sent to parents, the CBE says mechanical issues that were caused by the recent cold snap are continuing to plague their vehicles.
"Our transportation service providers may experience continued bus shortages or delays tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 16), impacting transportation to and from school," the letter said.
Last week, a polar vortex hung over Alberta, bringing extremely cold temperatures of about -38 C in some areas while biting wind chills made it feel even colder.
The conditions wreaked havoc on vehicles, thousands of which were unable to start, the Alberta Motor Association said.
In its notice, the CBE says families should be prepared for delays in their bus on Tuesday.
It also offered additional details on how to access current information about transportation services so families can know about delays.
"Calgary Transit school express routes and regular routes are expected to continue to run but may also be delayed," the CBE said.
Further service updates from Calgary Transit can be found online.
