Calgary businesses face supply delays due to devastation in B.C.

The impacts of rail and highway closures due to major flooding in southern B.C. are starting to be felt by some businesses in Alberta.

Freshslice Pizza in Calgary’s East Village had to temporarily close its doors early Friday morning until further notice, due to low supplies that typically come from B.C.

“Thank you for your understanding. In the meantime, kindly pray for the people in BC who were affected by the floods and mudslides,” read a social media post.

Owl’s Nest Books says some of its distributors can’t take on orders until roads and rail lines are reopened.

“We will do our best to fill orders for you as quickly as possible but we are unable to provide any guarantees of when stock will arrive in store," read a tweet.

Several transportation and supply chain management experts anticipate it will take two weeks for repairs to allow normal traffic to resume but months for complete recovery, with all major highways between the B.C. Lower Mainland and Interior severed after record rainfall started on Sunday.

