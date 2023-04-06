Calgary businesses leaders learn about Indigenous inclusion at Workforce Forward summit

Organizers of a summit held in Calgary on Friday are hoping the event helps promote healthier Indigenous employee-to-employer relationships.

The one-day Workforce Forward event, hosted at The Westin Calgary, was geared towards human resource professionals and featured panel discussions and workshops.

Organizer Jennie Price says the conference launched in 2019.

"It's really targeted about developing Indigenous inclusion strategies and techniques to attract, recruit and retain more Indigenous talent into your workforce," Price said. "And to create a culture of belonging where (Indigenous people) feel welcomed and safe."

Raylene Whitford is on the Workforce Forward leadership council and also serves as the chair of TC Energy's Indigenous advisory council.

"I'm not just an Indigenous person, I'm a chartered accountant, I'm a board member, I'm a chairperson," said Whitford. "I think that in this country, there is this perspective that if you're Indigenous, that's all you're meant to bring to the table. However, we all have so many more gifts, so many more talents, so many more skills to bring."

Whitford believes that Indigenous interns are the most valuable source of human capital today.

"So many companies are looking for Indigenous interns," she said. "However, I don't think many companies have a safe place for Indigenous interns to join the workforce."

Natalie Castro-Gentili from ACDEN Holdings was one of the hosts of a fireside chat at Workforce Forward on Friday.

ACDEN is one of Canada's largest Aboriginal corporations, specializing in providing maintenance in the Oilsands.

She says the Indigenous workforce is largely an untapped talent pool for many Alberta companies.

"We work directly with Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN), i's important for us to have that alignment and collaboration. We also work with the Metis, Fort Mckay, Mikisew, different First Nations in Fort McMurray," said Castro-Gentili. "I think it's good for us, as professionals, to show up, be intentional as to why we're here and the purpose as to what we can learn, and take that back to our leaders."

Presenters say it's important for companies to have Indigenous staff throughout all levels of a company's structure, not just entry level.

"To me, today is helping to amplify and learn from the experiences of all of the people – the wonderful presenters and participants at this conference – and amplify that with what we're doing in our existing organization," said Allison Montgomery, who works in recruitment with KPMG.

"And hopefully getting some new ideas and perspectives to share with my peers locally and nationally."

Noreen Chaboyer and Renee Emond are with Tsuut'ina Nation, and say the summit is a way for companies to reinvent the way they look at HR.

"Right from recruitment, to selection, to how we how we post for the jobs," Emond said.

"What do we critically need? How do we onboard? How do we create networks where people feel safe? (Where) they have a safe space to be who they are?"

"Changing cultures in the workplace can take time, and it takes a lot of work, but I believe that if organizations are very in tune with what needs to change, then it can happen," said Chaboyer.

"What's really encouraging with an event like this, is to see so many non-Indigenous people. It's important that we build allies and it's important that they learn as much as we're learning as well."

Filipe Pizarro with North Central Co-op says he's at the summit to learn.

"Indigenous peoples aren't just one box," he said. "It's recognizing the diversity and hearing the different perspectives and what engagement means for these individuals as representatives of their community."

The Workforce Forward summit will be held in Saskatoon next on June 13 at TCU Place, followed by a visit to Pan Pacific in Vancouver on Sept. 6.