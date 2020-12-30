A total of 69 tickets have been handed out by the city for COVID-19 health infractions since Nov 24 — 22 of which have come since last week.

The mandatory mask bylaw came into effect Aug. 1, and so far 67 tickets have been issued to people failing to wear a face covering while at indoor public locations.

Six of those have been issued since Dec 23.

Calgary police and bylaw have been patrolling city parks and popular skating areas such as Bowness Lagoon, where the capacity restriction has been limited from 2,100 to 600.

“Due to safety concerns, face coverings or masks will now be a recommended when tying skates in bench areas or using fire pits, and remain a requirement when you cannot maintain two metres from anyone outside of your household," said Justin Brown, zone superintendentwith Calgary Parks.

"We ask that everyone spread out while putting on their skates and that they do so as quickly as possible, so others may use the benches and avoid crowding."

The city suggests that if you plan on venturing to a local sheet of ice you try and avoid peak times.

“We are observing that with the current nice weather, busy periods of use on popular ice rinks is typically between 1 to 5 p.m. and in an effort to enhance safety, we would like to ask Calgarians to consider going at alternate times so that physical distancing can be maintained,” said Duty Insp. Susan Wallwith, Calgary Community Standards.

Bowness Lagoon was busy on Wednesday, as bylaw and police were turning vehicles away from entering the public area due to overcrowding.