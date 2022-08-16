Calgary Canucks adopt city's unofficial colours, shed Vancouver similarities

When the Calgary Canucks take to the ice for the upcoming Alberta Junior Hockey League season there will be little confusion regarding which city the team calls home.

The Canucks have announced a new look for the 2022-23 season, embracing a red, yellow and white logo and jerseys, similar to the Calgary Flames' official colours, while doing away with the colour scheme reminiscent of the Vancouver Canucks.

Brad Moran, head coach and general manager of the Calgary Canucks, says the team's new look "embodies the city of Calgary."

"The history of the Calgary Canucks and our commitment to the City of Calgary runs deep," said Moran. "Now, more than ever, the Calgary Canucks are proud to link our brand to the city that we love and embrace with a strong and refreshed colour palate that is inextricably linked to Calgary."

The AJHL squad, wearing its news colours, will host preseason action at the Max Bell Centre's Ken Bracko Centre on Aug. 30, Sept. 2 and Sept 10 ahead of its regular season home opener on Saturday, Sept. 17 against the Olds Grizzlys.