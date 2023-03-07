Calgary Canucks embrace underdog role against Blackfalds Bulldogs in playoff battle

All the Calgary Canucks need to do is look at the standings to know it's going to be an uphill climb in their first round playoff series against Blackfalds.

The Bulldogs finished in second place in the AJHL's south division with 81 points. The Canucks were finished in seventh place with 47 points.

Even though they finished a full 34 points behind the Bulldogs in the regular season, captain Justin Barker says there's still reason for optimism.

"Obviously we didn't have the year that we would've like but going into this matchup it's pretty even," he said. "We beat them a couple of times but we really have to step up our game."

SHUTTING DOWN THE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs have a high-powered offence. They finished third in the league in goals for, lighting the lamp 252 times. Forward Cale Sanders believes he knows what the Canucks have to do to be successful against Blackfalds.

"I think we've just got to shut down their top line and we've really got to play well defensively and I think we'll come out on top," he said.

"Everything is totally different in the playoffs. Everyone plays a lot harder and it's a lot meaner hockey. Everyone is more relentless throughout the series."

WHOLE NEW SEASON

That's the message Canucks head coach Brad Moran is giving to his team – yes, they are the underdogs, but it's the playoffs now and it's a whole new season.

"It's 0-0 right now and everyone is even," said Moran.

"Nothing else matters right now and we know that when we're on our game we can play with anybody and we've got to find a way to get on the right side of those games and make this a challenge."

For Barker and Sanders, this is the end of the line for their AJHL careers. They graduate when the season is done.

Barker says he really wants to get out of the first round and go on a roll.

"It's huge for me, this is my last chance in junior hockey," said the 20-year-old. "It's my last chance to get a championship in the AJHL. It's my third year in the league. The first one got taken away because of COVID, so it's only my second year being able to fight for a championship.

“Last year was an early exit to Drumheller so I'm really looking forward to getting to that second round versus Brooks."

Sanders says there's no holding back, he's going to put it all out there and have no regrets.

"I mean I don't have that many games left so I just want to make this junior career go as long as possible. It's been four years of my life and I think I just need to put it all on the line."

Canucks vs. Bulldogs playoff schedule

Game One

Canucks @ Bulldogs, Friday March 10, 7 p.m.

Game Two

Canucks @ Bulldogs, Saturday March 11 6 p.m.

Game Three

Bulldogs @ Canucks, Tuesday March 14, 7 p.m.

Game Four

Bulldogs @ Canucks, Wednesday March 15, 7 p.m.

Game Five (if necessary)

Canucks @ Bulldogs, Friday March 17, 7 p.m.

Game Six (if necessary)

Bulldogs @ Canucks, Sunday March 19, 2 p.m.

Game Seven (if necessary)

Canucks @ Bulldogs, Tuesday March 21, 7 p.m.