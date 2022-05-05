Calgary cardiologist faces 4 more sexual assault charges

A Calgary-based cardiologist accused of sexually assaulting a patient is now facing additional charges.

Michael Stephen Connelly, 65, was charged with one count of sexual assault after a patient came forward to police in October 2021 saying she had been touched inappropriately and without her consent during a 2012 consultation.

Since police announced the charges in February, four other people have come forward to report their experiences with the doctor.

Connelly now faces four more charges of sexual assault.

"Everyone should feel safe when seeking medical care," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) sexual assault investigative unit in a news release. "It is especially egregious when members of our community are victimized by an individual in a position of trust."

May is Sexual Violence Awareness Month in Alberta.

"Sexual violence can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background and can have serious impacts on victims and their families," said police.

Confidential and trauma-informed community supports are available to anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse or violence through the Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse support and information Line at 403-237-5888.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a crime is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.