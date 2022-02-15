Calgary cardiologist withdraws from practicing after being charged with sexual assault

Dr. Michael Connelly has voluntarily withdrawn from practicing after being charged with sexual assault.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta confirmed the Calgary-based cardiologist had stepped away from his vocation in a release issued Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old was charged earlier this year following an investigation into alleged inappropriate touching of a female patient without her consent in his office during a consultation in December 2012.

The patient reported the incident to police in October 2021. There is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assaults in Canada.