Calgary 'castle' up for sale
Anyone in the market for a peppermint-coloured Calgary castle?
A 5, 500 square foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 1108 Premier Way S.W. in Calgary's posh Upper Mount Royal is on the market for the price of $1.4 million.
However, don't come castle-shopping with the notion that this particular home has anything resembling a royal lineage.
Rather, it's a former artist collective and popular Airbnb rental built in 1946, which contains a bit of a 70s vibe inside.
There's a spiral staircase, a billiards room downstairs and a disco ball.
The main bedroom contains a five-piece ensuite, lots of closet space and a private sunlit sitting room.
Whoever buys it gets the disco ball and everything else in it.
For more information, or to contact a realtor, go here.
