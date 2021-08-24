Calgary Catholic orange shirt fundraiser sparks backlash

The Calgary Catholic School District launched an online fundraising campaign for orange shirt day on September 30th that is being met with criticism.

The district is selling orange shirts, with artwork created by in-house staff, in consultation with its Indigenous team and district elder.

“The graphic is in a circle because circles are very meaningful and symbolic to the Indigenous people of Turtle Island,” read a statement from a CSSD spokesperson.

“If people are in a circle, we are all equal, we all have a voice, no one is ahead or behind, and everyone get a chance to be heard.”

But not all indigenous leaders are on board with the campaign.

The school board said part of the graphic shows hands joined at the bottom, to symbolize the Indigenous and non-Indigenous people coming together in the spirit of equality, respect, and reconciliation.

Michelle Robinson who has co-chaired the Calgary chapter of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls believes this is a poor attempt at a form of reconciliation.

“It really shows how far they have to go as an organization that they would even claim that status,” said Robinson.

“I would hope they do a lot of self-reflecting and unpacking the pain and trauma that they have caused, not just in this action but the bigger action that has caused - the orange shirt and the orange shirt washing.”

Robinson acknowledged that the artwork was not created by an Indigenous artist, or sold by an Indigenous company.

The school board said it consulted with the Orange Shirt Society and are using a district approved vendor that it has used for previous online sales efforts.

Each shirt is being sold at cost, plus one dollar, which will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society.

Robinson said this is a blatant disregard for Indigenous people who have suffered for many decades.

“I think what we’re seeing in the Indigenous community is orange washing,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate because we can’t move forward unless the truth is fully out there and if folks who already oppress Indigenous people economically are financially benefitting, especially the Catholic school division.”

CSSD says this is not a fundraiser for the school division but to bring about awareness and move towards reconciliation with the Indigenous community.

The school district says 900 shirts were sold with about $2,500 in sales.