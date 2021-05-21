Calgary charity ‘Bullying Ends Here’ still waiting for CEBA relief after applying last fall

A Calgary charitable organization known for its community outreach and advocacy work amongst young students has now waited more than seven months to receive much-needed COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.

Founder of ‘Bullying Ends Here’, Tad Milmine says he first applied for a $40,000 Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan back in October of 2020, but was told his organization wasn’t on file with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

“We heard back pretty quickly from them saying our nine-digit business number didn’t exist so I thought maybe it was just a human error and I had put it in wrong,” said Milmine.

“I reapplied and double checked the number and it came back again, your CRA number does not exist. I found that quite strange because we file our taxes every year and if I do a google search with our nine-digit number it comes up with us.”

'ESCALATED'

Milmine called the CRA several more times and was told that his situation would be ‘escalated’ so the CRA could investigate further.

Ironically, Milmine has to input his nine-digit business number each time in order to connect with a CRA representative, despite them telling him his file does not exist.

“I’ve called three times the last month at their request to keep following up and the same thing, they say yup it’s still escalating.”

“When you’re told it only takes about 13 days for an evaluation to be made and we’re in the seventh month of not knowing, I think that’s the biggest part is you just don’t know so you keep pushing bills off.”

Since applying for the benefit back in October, CEBA has now increased its benefit to offer a $60,000 loan, which is much needed for Bullying Ends Here.

The organization has been hit hard by the pandemic after having to cancel a cross-Canada kindness tour, which generated a lot of support for the charity and provided access to resources for victims of workplace bully, crisis intervention, and thousands of youth reaching out for help.

Milmine says the group is entirely run by volunteers and no one gets paid a salary or stipend.

“We just want to help others and we’ve waited too long,” he said.

“It’s not a matter of buying time anymore as far as months or quarters of a year, instead we're down to days and weeks.”

CTV News has reached out to the CRA for comment, but was instead directed to Export Development Canada (EDC), which is expected to provide a response later on Thursday.

'IT’S CHANGED MY LIFE'

Bullying Ends Here is especially important for youth across Canada that grew up in traumatic environments, we’re severely bullied, or struggled with mental illness.

Adam Ernst, 19, from Calgary has a close relationship with the organization and credits the charity with helping him overcome some of life’s greatest obstacles at a young age.

“It’s changed my life,” he said.

“I think it’s really important that everyone has these occasions and people and organizations that they can look to and see at least a role model, whether it’s someone you work close with like I do, or whether it’s someone you see for an hour presentation.”

Ernst worked very closely with Milmine for the majority of his adolescent years and hopes other children or young adults like himself can receive the same benefits.

“I’ve been extremely lucky that I was able to be so close to it and experience all the things I have, but there’s so many people in the world that haven’t had that opportunity and won’t if we don’t acquire this funding.”

NO RESPONSE FROM CANADA REVENUE AGENCY

The Canada Revenue Agency did not provide a response to CTV News when asked for comment regarding the ‘Bullying Ends Here’ ongoing CEBA application.

Instead, the CRA deferred its comment to Export Development Canada (EDC), which was also unable to answer why this Calgary charity has been waiting so long to receive a much-needed $60,000 loan.

For confidentiality purposes, the EDC is unable to speak about specific applicants, the status of their applications, or eligibility.

Instead, the following statement was provided:

“Since the launch of CEBA, the Canadian Government has made changes to the program to make it available to more Canadian businesses that continue to need support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to qualify for the CEBA program, applicants must be an active operating business with a CRA Business Number both effective as of March 1, 2020 in the form of a sole proprietorship, partnership or a Canadian-controlled private corporation (“CCPC”). Additionally, for the Non-Deferrable Expense stream, applicants must have filed a valid T1 or T2 tax return. Charities and not-for-profit organizations that meet the program’s requirements have successfully attained CEBA funding.

CEBA eligibility is determined based on the criteria established by the Government of Canada. No organization involved in administering the CEBA program has the authority to grant exceptions, including your financial institution.

The government recently extended the application period for CEBA until June 30, 2021. Charities and non-profit organizations who believe they meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.

Organizations that remain unable to access CEBA may be eligible for other COVID response programs. A full description of all the programs currently available is on the Government of Canada’s website at canada.ca/economic-response-plan.”