Calgary charity closes its doors after 25 years in service

An organization that provides less fortunate Calgarians with gently used furniture is closing down after more than a quarter century in business.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Inter-Faith Furniture Society (CIFFS) announced it would close effective Feb. 11.

On its website, CIFFS said the decision was because of the death of its lease benefactor.

"For more than 25 years, we have been a place where all Calgarians can turn to when taking their first steps on the road to a brighter future," said Donna Evangelista, CIFFS' board chair in a release.

All of the donations currently in the charity's possession will be transferred to another Calgary charity – the Women In Need Society (WINS).

The organizations say the partnership, which is a result of a long relationship between the two agencies, will ensure those resources are kept "for the continued benefit of the community."

"WINS is proud to acknowledge the incredible work the CIFFS has done for so many years. We will continue to serve our collaborative missions of helping Calgarians who are facing poverty and adversity," said Karen Ramchuk, WINS CEO.

"We are grateful to WINS for our years of collaboration and their commitment to continue our good work in the community and supporting Calgarians in need," Evangelista said.

The CIFFS store, located at 635-35th Ave. N.E., will stay open until Feb. 11. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Until its final day, CIFFS will be running a clearance sale on its existing goods.

Donations are no longer being accepted, but the agency says any Calgarians with gently used furniture should donate them to WINS.

"Furniture donations are only accepted at the WINS Dover and MacLeod Plaza store or WINS Donation Centre locations," WINS said in a statement.

Donation details and locations are available online.