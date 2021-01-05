A Calgary-based charity is helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering free food hampers.

Al-Qiam charity foundation free food hamper program is providing essential groceries and supplies to anyone who needs support.

“Our dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to support the various individuals and communities and are committed to do so as much we can,” said Riyaz Khawaja director and volunteer of the Al-Qaim charity foundation.

In a news release the foundation says so far, they have served hundreds of families and food hampers can be delivered to Calgary, Chestermere and Red Deer. The program will continue until March.

To request a free food hamper, you can call 403-999-4614.