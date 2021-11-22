Calgary Christmas market returns to BMO Centre this year

After a two-year hiatus, Holiday Market Collective is returning to the BMO Centre this December.

The annual Christmas market wasn't held in 2019 or 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so excited to be safely bringing back the holiday market this year," spokesperson Angel Guerra said in a news release.

"Supporting local artists, artisans and designers has been our mission since day one, and by bringing back the holiday market, we are reconnecting Calgarians with the local brands and businesses that help create a unique culture for our city."

This year, the event is back for two consecutive weekends: Dec. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

Market Collective says the event will feature more than 150 local vendors, live music, a skatepark, snowy bocce, a kids' zone and ring toss.

"This holiday market marks the largest Market Collective to date, with double the footprint; expanded space amongst two halls ensures ample room for visitors and vendors," Market Collective said in a news release.

Good Neighbour, Calgary's pay-what-you-can community market, will be hosting a clothing drive and brewery Ol’ Beautiful has created a special Market Collective brew with proceeds going to the Skipping Stone Foundation.

All guests, artists, food vendors, volunteers, musicians and staff will be required to show their vaccination QR code or a negative rapid COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours.

Masks will also be mandatory.

Holiday Market Collective runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $6 for the weekend or free entry for kids under 12.