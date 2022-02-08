Calgary church continues COVID-19 restrictions despite hate mail

The pastor at a Calgary church says he will continue to implement COVID-19 restrictions at his community chapel, despite "floods" of hate mail.

Alberta allowed an exemption to the Restriction Exemption Program (REP) for places of worship, with Albertans able to attend church without a vaccination QR code, although masks and social distancing are still required.

Marda Loop Church and pastor John Van Sloten was one of the first to implement their own policy around COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors are required to show proof of vaccination when attending, along with wearing a mask, and continuing to social distance.

Van Sloten says the decision was difficult as some Calgarians argue against the policy and send aggressive messages expressing their displeasure. Some letters came from unvaccinated individuals who are part of the church community.

“Some inside the community were hurt," said Van Sloten.

“Those are truly the painful ones because we have a relationship out of which we gauge the complexity and difficulty of that decision.”

Van Sloten focuses on the importance of “creating a safe space” within his church walls, especially for those with health risks.

Calgarians with autoimmune deficiencies say they have been grateful for the policy, knowing they are in a low-risk setting while still being able to attend mass.

Van Sloten has a son with an autoimmune deficiency, and says church has made it easier for him and many alike.

“I know it’s meant a lot for the little girl in our community with Down syndrome, who is quite vulnerable,” he said.

“To know we're doing the most we can for the weakest of the weak, I'd make that decision everyday, hands down.”

Van Sloten adds among those who have been sending hate messages are conspiracy theorists against the COVID-19 pandemic as a whole.

Mount Royal political scientist Duane Bratt says some conspiracy theorists are able to create an impact on situations like the church’s policy.

“Conspiracy theories have been around since the beginning of time,” said Bratt. “They're just moving at a faster rate because of social media and technology. They try to wrap their theory around some sort of authority. So they’ll find the one doctor who is opposed to vaccination and ignore all others because that corresponds to their own view. The idea behind conspiracy theorists is to find the outlier voice and use it to create a convincing story for their target audience.”

Conspiracies aside, Van Sloten says his church will continue to abide by their policy and provide a healthy space for his community.

“I’ve learnt to not take too much from either side,” he said. “Don’t let the haters knock you down and don't let the adulation lift you up too high.”