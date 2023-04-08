Calgary church holds 'Way of the Cross' event to mark Good Friday
Christians around the world marked Good Friday, the day Jesus died, yesterday.
Parishioners at one Calgary church held an outdoor "Way of the Cross" service.
People gathered at Our Lady of Fatima Church in the southeast for a procession to different stations, holding readings at each stop.
"The Way of the Cross" re-enacts the events of Good Friday leading up to Jesus being crucified.
Members of this Catholic Church said the event prepares them spiritually for Easter.
"Even though Easter is around the corner, even though we are an Easter people, and that we have the hope of the resurrection, we also acknowledge that that joy can only be accomplished through this bitter passion," said parish member Catarina Avila.
The big "Way of the Cross" event, traditionally held in downtown Calgary on Good Friday, has not been held since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Catholic Diocese says it hopes to continue that tradition next year.
