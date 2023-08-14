Calgary cidery pushing Alberta to stop 'unfair' cider markup

The owner of a Calgary cider house is pushing the province for change, saying Alberta is stiffing growth in the industry by charging exorbitant markups to distribute the product.

"if we distribute here in Calgary, we have to pay 33 cents a litre, or (rather) you as a consumer have to pay 33 cents a litre," said Sunny Cider owner Dennis Scanland

"If we use the distribution network called Connect Logistics up in Edmonton, which we have to, it goes up to $1.81 a litre. In comparison, beer – on both scales, self distributed or using Connect Logistics – is 10 cents a litre for a brewery of our size."

Scanland says for a 50 litre keg of beer, a small brewery will pay a $5 markup for distribution, while a cider house will pay more than $90 for the same sized keg.

The provincial fees apply not only to kegs of cider but to cans and bottles as well.

Scanland say it stifles both wholesale and retail sales for cider makers, and gives an unfair advantage to craft beers.

"Hence, how many breweries do we have in the province? 150 or so something like that? As opposed to the five or six of cideries that we have.

"I find that when I go into a restaurant or a bar, sometimes they will look at our price of our cans – we charge $90 a flat (24 cans) locally, it's $113 a flat if we go through Connect (Logistics), so they look at that, and they have to look at their margin, and then they have to charge like $12 a can for it."

Scanland has started a petition calling on the province to harmonize the fees charged to cider makers and small breweries.

You can sign it in person at Sunny Cider's retail location at 3300 14Avenue N.E. or online at Change.Org.

In response to inquiries from CTV News, a spokesperson for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said in a statement that the organization bases its definition of liquor products on definitions provided by Canadian Food and Drug Regulations.

"Under that regulation, cider is considered a different product than beer (specific ingredients and the process in which it is manufactured) and therefore is categorized differently," said the AGLC in a statement.

"Markup rates have traditionally been set by category. As the industry and liquor products evolve, AGLC continues to seek stakeholder feedback as part of regular reviews of policies for liquor distribution and of markup rates."

Scanlan says he hopes his petition is the sort of feedback that prompts the AGLC to look at changing its markup, saying it would spur new businesses and reduce process for consumers.

"I think you probably would see a few more breweries starting to make their own cider," he said.

"It's not just to save me money, it's to save the consumer. I don't pay up myself, I just tack it onto my onto my product.

"It just seems very cost prohibitive to build a business locally."