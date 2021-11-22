Calgary city council budget deliberations begin
It has been about a month since the newly elected council was formed, and the elected officials are now tasked with 2022 budget deliberations.
Before councillors get into the numbers, they will hear from any Calgarian who wants to share their thoughts online or speak virtually during Monday's public hearing.
The city will be considering a tax rate increase of between 0.64 and 0.99 per cent. This is down significantly from the previously approved increase of 3.64 per cent for 2022, which was determined in 2018.
Residents could see the higher-end of the tax increase if the Calgary Police Service gets the more than $6-million dollar increase it's looking for. CPS officials say the majority of the funds would go towards new civilian recruits.
Council is expected to reach a decision on Nov. 26.
-
Sask. child care costs to drop by 50 per cent for many parentsTthe cost of licensed child care is expected to see a steep — and welcome — discount early next year for many families.
-
Calgary Christmas market returns to BMO Centre this yearAfter a two-year hiatus, Holiday Market Collective is returning to the BMO Centre this December.
-
Police shoot and kill suspected aggressive coyote on grounds of North York schoolPolice have shot and killed a coyote on the grounds of a North York school after it reportedly bit two people at a nearby park over the weekend.
-
Police investigate theft of painting from Halifax galleryHalifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s help with their investigation into the theft of a painting from a gallery in the city.
-
Manitoba to open fourth session of 42nd legislature on TuesdayThe Manitoba government will be opening its fourth session of the 42nd legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a speech from the throne from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.
-
Looking back at a year of investigations into alleged military sexual misconductThe Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest ranking members, deepening the call for a complete internal culture shift. CTVNews.ca has compiled a timeline of investigations launched by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) dating back to February, 2021.
-
Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London policeA 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.
-
Commercial vehicle blitz in Essex County results in zero chargesEssex County OPP say a commercial vehicle blitz with mandatory alcohol screening showed 100 per cent compliance by all operators.
-
Here's when Waterloo Region will start vaccinating 5-11-year-oldsHealth partners in Waterloo Region will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old on Friday.