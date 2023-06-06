Calgary city council votes down housing affordability task force's recommendations
In a narrow vote on Tuesday night, Calgary city council rejected all of the recommendations from its housing affordability task force.
The task force worked for a year and suggested 33 actions to deal with the housing affordability crisis but council voted 8-7 against.
Despite the mayor's plea, council ended up rejecting the entire plan in the all-or-nothing vote.
The recommendations included proposals to make it easier to build housing across Calgary and to make more land available for home construction.
They also suggested programs to encourage more secondary suites.
But some councillors expressed concerns about proposed zoning changes that would allow homes such as rowhouses and townhouses to be built in clusters in more neighbourhoods.
