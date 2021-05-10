Calgary city council votes to increase fine for not wearing face mask from $100 to $500

Calgary city council took the first step toward increasing the fine for not wearing a face covering while indoors on city property from $100 to $500 on Monday, passing first and second readings of the bylaw change.

The necessary third reading could be brought forward as early as Monday night — following the conclusion of the regular council meeting.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says if he doesn’t bring third reading forward on Monday evening, it would be done May 31, or possibly earlier.

Couns. Diane Colley-Urquhart, Sean Chu, Joe Magliocca and Jeromy Farkas all voted against the increase.

The fine remains at $100 until third reading is passed.

Face masks must be worn while indoors on city property and on Calgary Transit.

The face covering bylaw is in effect until December, but can be repealed before then. More than 380 tickets have been issued to those in contradiction to the bylaw since it was enacted last August.