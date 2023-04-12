Calgary cleaning contractors also report delayed, missed payments from Scrubbi, B.C.-based company says payment backlog to be sorted

After CTV News began sharing the stories of cleaning contractors who weren't being paid, we're now hearing complaints from cleaners in Calgary about Scrubbi.

On Tuesday, the founder of the Surrey, B.C.-based cleaning company has apologized for the delays, in response to complaints and allegations of missed payments from numerous locations against the nationwide company.

"It's been very difficult. It's been a lot of missed payments, for my car, insurance, phone bills, just bills in general, its been a lot of stress because you have to follow up with them every couple of days or else they just will forget about you," said Harjot Gill.

She says it's been almost four weeks since she's been paid for her work as a contractor for Scrubbi, and she's waiting for $400 for work done in mid-March.

"Now I'm finally back on track but I was more than a month overdue for a lot of my payments," said Gill.

PAYMENTS STOPPED IN FEBRUARY

Courtney Pigeau began with Scrubbi last November but says payments stopped in February.

"Not being able to pay my bills, almost losing my home, and having to reach out to family members and friends for help, it was a really difficult time," said Pigeau.

She followed up with the company numerous times, and on Tuesday she reached out another time.

"Almost immediately after I received that email, I received an e-transfer for the amount that I was owed... it was about 800 dollars."

PAYMENT ON THE WAY

Earlier this week Scrubbi founder Daniel Deckert issued a statement and an apology, with a promise to correct issues with a third-party payment system.

On Wednesday, the company said in a statement: "Scrubbi switched to the new payment processor to create efficiencies, but obviously there were issues. They have now reverted to their old system, which is unfortunately slower, so they are aiming to have the backlog cleared by the end of next week."

Both Pigeau and Gill say they are pursuing work elsewhere.

INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS

Legal experts specializing in employment law say independent contractors can be in a bind when payments are missed.

"Their recourse would be basically to pursue legal action against the company to obtain their pay that they're out," said Christin Elawny, senior associate employment lawyer at Getz Collins.

Elawny did not view the contract administered by Scrubbi and is not a legal representative for cleaning contractors in Calgary.

She says if an independent contractor learns their employer is in breach of contract, they do not fall under provincial legislation that governs employee relationships and offers resources.

"They either have to pay a lawyer or take the time and learn the process themselves."

Scrubbi's CEO also said in the statement provided Tuesday that he is personally overseeing that unnecessary payment delays never happen again.