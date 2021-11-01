Calgary Climate Hub connects with new city council

The Calgary Climate Hub (CCH) joined with the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good to advance their agenda on meaningful climate action at city hall Monday.

In front of a gathering of city councillors, the environmental groups presented bags filled with shortbread; to indicate they feel time is short to take action on climate change.

The goal of the environmental groups is for Calgary to meet emissions targets by 2050, otherwise known as net zero.

The CCH and Calgary Alliance formally requested council to put forward a notice that directs administration to include a net zero by 2050 target, with clear interim targets and public accountability.

"We're hoping this council recognizes we are a group to work with in addressing climate change," said Robert Tremblay of the CCH. "A poll from January of 2021 had 68 percent of Calgarians supportive of net zero by 2050, so I think it's something both Calgary and the councillors are on board with," added Tremblay.

Besides the symbolic presentation of shortbread, councillors also received paper bags featuring a copy of polling data and bars of soap made from recaptured carbon dioxide.

"We have already put some work into developing relationships with some of the councillors, and this is the beginning of progressing a relationship with council as a whole now that they've all been elected," said Tremblay.

The CCH presentation also recognized the start of the United Climate Change Conference (COP26), a summit in Glasgow meant to address the global response to climate change.

More information on net zero initiatives can be found at www.calgaryclimatehub.ca.