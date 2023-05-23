Calgary closing its reception centre for Alberta wildfire evacuees

The City of Calgary is closing an evacuation centre it opened earlier this month to help support Albertans forced to flee their homes due to the threat of wildfires.

The reception centre opened at the Stampede Grandstand on May 8, before moving to Mount Royal University on May 19.

Officials say the decision comes as the number of evacuees from wildfires trends downward and more of the wildfires are brought under control.

"As other municipalities and counties across the province have adequate resources and capacity to accommodate evacuees in their communities, Calgary’s reception centre is no longer required," said the city in a news release.

The evacuee reception centre officially closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The city says families currently being housed there will be supported through their transition with the assistance of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

In total, 81 Albertans were registered and offered support during the two weeks the centre has been open.

Evacuees can still access services at alberta.ca/emergency or by calling 310-4455.