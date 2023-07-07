Calgary cocktail lounge featured on Amazing Race Canada

There was plenty of Calgary and Alberta content on the season-opening episode of The Amazing Race Canada earlier this week.

The popular reality series kicked off its ninth season with a winter episode set in Winnipeg and then Calgary, where the Central Library and Roaring Twenties-themed lounge Betty Lou's Library both got a close-up.

Additionally, a Calgary team is one of 10 competing, along with a team from Medicine Hat.

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner are on the Calgary-based team. Smith is also a survivor of the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Half-siblings Shayla Oulette Stonechild and Joel Oulette are originally from Medicine Hat. Shayla is a Cree and Metis from Muscowpetung First Nation who starred alongside Tom Jackson on the TV series Red Earth Uncovered. Joel is an actor who was on the CBC series Trickster and is on the upcoming series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In Tuesday's episode, after doing some scaling up the side of the Central Library, the contestants headed for Betty Lou's, an old-fashioned cocktail lounge that is known for recreating the 1920s in the 2020s.

"Yes that was us on The Amazing Race Canada for the season premiere last night," Betty Lou's Facebook page said Wednesday. "It was a pleasure to welcome the contestants and crew behind the bookcase!

"So much fun, and such an honour to be chosen to represent Calgary."

Even the library's social media team got in on the fun.

"Exciting news! We are thrilled to be part of @AmazingRaceCDA."

The Amazing Race Canada - hosted by Olympic hero Jon Montgomery, who has plenty of Calgary roots - airs Tuesday nights on CTV.

