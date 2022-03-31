Calgary committee votes to waive patio fees once again this year

Members of Calgary's Infrastructure and Planning Committee have voted unanimously in favour of once again deferring on-street summer patio fees year to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants in Calgary had been calling for the measure as the weather warms and health restrictions have been lifted, leading to busier patios.

The city has waived fees for extended patios for the past two summers as a way to accommodate for public health restrictions.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra earlier this week said Calgary has a vibrant patio culture that needs more time to flourish.

“It’s a money making proposition for restaurants and the ability to see more people advertise themselves out there to create that wonderful outdoor alfresco dining environment so it's a win,” said Carra.

“This is not the time to, to avalanche people with fees.”

Carra said the city plans to allow patios to be set up in parking lanes of streets, leaving sidewalks accessible for anyone using a wheelchair or with other mobility issues. He also says large orange barriers that were seen last summer on busy roadways such as 17th Avenue S.W. and Ninth Avenue will be removed.

The matter will now go before city council for a vote.