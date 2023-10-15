Calgary company promotes inclusion and professional development for young women

A young woman was CEO for a day on Friday of a global company headquartered in Calgary.

Blackline Safety's "Girls Belong Here Program" was launched in 2016.

It works to advance professional development and leadership skills for girls and women aged 14 to 24.

Blackline Safety spent the past month mentoring Sania Sami to be the CEO on Friday.

The goal is advancing workplace diversity and inclusion, said company CEO Cody Slater.

"These kinds of programs are extremely important," Slater said. "Unless you address them head on, they aren't going to change on their own."

His sentiments were echoed by co-CEO Sami.

"These programs are the most important," she said, "especially because they look into the diversity as a whole to combat these stereotypes."

Blackline Safety is a technology company offering solutions to detect gas leaks and other concerns.