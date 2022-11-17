Calgary contractor who took $30K from customers faces charges

Calgary police say a local contractor faces charges after customers paid him $30,000 for work that was never completed.

To make matters worst, he tried to cheat them out of refunds, police added.

Officials say Emmanuel Reyes Montalvo, 41, who also went by the name Miguel Santos, approached a number of residents in Livingston and Saddle Ridge with offers to build detached garages at the homes.

"After signing contracts and receiving nearly $30,000 from the victims upfront, allegedly to purchase materials, the man failed to perform the work," police said in a release.

"All of the victims requested refunds, and the man is believed to have presented forged documents as proof of refund before he stopped communicating with the victims."

Investigators believe Montalvo used an alias while in the area speaking with homeowners. He also claimed to be the owner of a company called Custom Renos by Us, police say.

A subsequent investigation resulted in charges being laid against Montalvo.

He faces four counts of forgery, three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

Montalvo is expected in court on Dec. 6.

In the meantime, police are reaching out to the public to locate any more possible victims.

"We encourage anyone who has suffered a financial loss as a result of fraud to report it to police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234," police said.

"If you have received a fraudulent text message, email or phone call but have not sustained a financial loss, please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre."

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips