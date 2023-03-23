Calgary convenience store fined $10K for selling vaping products to minors
The ownership and manager of a northeast Calgary convenience store have been fined a total of $10,000 for selling vaping products to minors.
The penalty against Gemini Convenience Store on Rundlehorn Drive N.E. in Pineridge followed an investigation spurred by public complaints reported to 311.
According to City of Calgary officials, Calgary Police Service officers witnessed the violations and 42 charges were laid under the city's Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act.
The offences including selling vaping products to minor and not verifying the age of customers who appeared to be younger than 25.
Maple Gifts & Confectionary Enterprise Limited, the company directed by Nupar Vasistha that owns the store, and store manager Sudhakar Tandon were both convicted and fined in connection with the investigation.
Subsequent violations could result in fines of up to $100,000.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekendA special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see 5-10 cm of snow this weekendEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 5 to 10 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
Windsor Police Service Board 'not able' to comment on salary of former police chiefMayor Drew Dilkens said he could not comment on the salary of Windsor’s former chief of police who was paid $266,536.34 in 2022, despite retiring suddenly in March.
-
Artisans and actors prepare for upcoming Stratford Festival seasonWith the Stratford Festival’s opening night still about two months away, rehearsals and designs are well underway for this year’s shows.