Calgary cooling down to end November

Temperatures in Calgary will be cooling down for the last couple of days of November.

On Wednesday, it will feel closer to -9C with the wind chill at sunrise (8:15 a.m.).

In the afternoon, clouds will start to roll in along with a high of just 1C. There is a very small chance of a couple of snowflakes later in the day, but it will be very isolated, if at all, and no accumulation is expected.

On Thursday and Friday, our daytime highs will be below normal (normal is 0C) and below freezing.

Conditions will be quiet with just cloudy periods at times. A tame start to the month of December.

Yes, a little below freezing on Friday, Dec. 1, but the first weekend of December brings us mild temperatures.

This is a super cool shot from Bob Laws taken Monday, Nov. 27. This month brought us warm temperatures and some pretty cool sunsets and sunrises.

