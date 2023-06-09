Calgary costume designer wins new drag competition series ‘Sew Fierce’

A Calgarian has won a new TV show that sees participants battle it out in a drag design competition, claiming the $10,000 prize.

Costume designer Benjamin Toner was the lone contestant from western Canada on season one of the OUTtv series Sew Fierce, which debuted on April 14.

The show, hosted by Canadian drag artist and DJ Barbada De Barbades, was filmed exclusively in Toronto.

"It was cool to be the first western Canadian to win any of the OutTV shows," said Toner.

Toner has been working in fashion for several years and now works internationally on film, television and stage productions.