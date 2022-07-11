Calgary could see heat warnings this week

Shorter weather articles usually mean fairer conditions; true!

After a few days in a row of stormy weather – or the potential thereof – most of Alberta sets into calmer straits for a couple of days.

There is potential by the midweek for Calgary to get to a heat warning, and for Stampede-goers, it's prudent to refresh oneself regarding heat stress. While the idea might sound a bit silly, we've been above 26 C in Calgary just once so far in 2022, and we're about to reach or exceed that mark five (or more) days in a row.

Why only potential for a heat warning? The criteria require highs above 29 C and lows above 14 C; daytime heating and overnight cooling will come awful close to these markers more than once.

It should go without saying, but here it is again:

Should you encounter a pet in a hot vehicle, reach out to the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455. If they are overburdened with such calls and cannot get an officer there within 20 minutes, they will defer to the Calgary Police Service.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. showers

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thanks to Craig for taking this (and Elaine for sending it by!) This photo from Red Deer on July 9 has the tag "Can you find the face?"

