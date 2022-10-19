Calgary could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend

The western prairies will likely ride into another warm day across parts of southern Alberta. At a glance, the majority of the province had highs in the 20s yesterday, peaking just short of 27 C in Barons and Three Hills.

Rinse, repeat. For one more day.

It's also worth noting the smoke. Wildfires south of the border will link along our western jet and stride in. Air quality up the QEII in Edmonton is, frankly, bad. Medium to high range air quality health indices range across the city. West of Calgary, the air quality hits medium, but no further yet.

Remember yesterday's article having a chance of flurries overnight Saturday? That's moved into the daytime hours, thanks to a steeper temperature drop. This could represent Calgary's first measurable snowfall, however, so if you're still short on those winter tires, it's best to make that investment of time sooner rather than later… though if you can't, the hours (!) this could spend falling will culminate with our temperature staying above zero to keep the main roads messy and freezing, but not snow-covered.

That said, Saturday into Sunday, when our temperature looks to dip below freezing, could create an even messier drive Sunday morning before our temperatures recover.

Current snowfall amounts range from a skiff to 10 centimetres – if that number boggles the eyes, I'm leaning towards model cohesion to arrive by tomorrow or Friday, dropping us between two to four centimetres, instead. Not insignificant but, with the warm conditions that precede and follow Saturday's snow, I don't expect this to stick around effectively.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, overnight showers low 1 C

Saturday

Cloudy, snow

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 1 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

We're staying in Banff for a second day in a row for the pic of the day, sent this time by Dawn:

