Calgary could see the first snow of November on Wednesday

After an unseasonably warm start to the month, the city of Calgary will experience a bit of a cool down Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the public records from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary has reached double-digit daytime highs five out the first 13 days this month.

For context, the average daytime highs for this period range from 6C to 3C. The highs Nov. 1 to 13 have registered between 5C to 14C.

Along with a shift to more seasonal daytime temperatures, Calgary could see the first snowfall of the month on Wednesday. Accumulation is unlikely due to a warmer surface temperature and a return to double digit highs by the weekend.

Wind will be a part of the weather story again on Tuesday, and more snow is possibly in the mountains.

An incoming ridge of high pressure will drive temperatures in Calgary back to at least 11C by Friday, but typical of the region, consistency and weather are rarely long-term companions, so another change is expected by early next week with daytime highs dropping to 1C by Monday.

This lack of November snow is aytypical for Calgary. The 30-year climate normals from ECCC show an average of 16.6 centimetres of snow for the month of November. In November 2022, Calgary had over 29 centimetres of snow, with more than 25-centimetres in the first 10-days.