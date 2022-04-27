Calgary council committee approves 15% taxi fare increase
The cost of taking a cab in Calgary could be going up after a council committee voted Wednesday in favour of a 15 per cent fare increase.
That will bring fares up to $4.50 for the first 120 metres of a trip, then 23 cents for each additional 120 metres travelled.
Fares are currently $3.80 for the first 120 metres and 20 cents for each additional 120 metres travelled.
Fares were last increased in Calgary in 2014, when they went up 8.1 per cent. And in 2012, they were raised 4.4 per cent.
The item will now be voted on by council as a whole at a future meeting.
It’s been 8 years since the last #taxi meter rate adjustment. Yet operating costs continue to rise, making it increasingly difficult for operators to make a living. I was happy to support today’s decision and look forward to this item coming before Council. #yyc #yyccc— Raj Dhaliwal (@RajDhaliwal_YYC) April 27, 2022
