Calgary council goes behind closed doors to determine next steps in arena project

Councillors spent more than three hours Wednesday afternoon grilling administration about the now-dead deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) to build a new event centre.

Council then went into a closed-door session to continue the update and to determine what the next steps could be in building a new arena to replace the aging Saddledome.

Planning department general manager Stuart Dalgleish presented a timeline of what led up to the deal, which officially ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

An agreement to build a new event centre was officially signed in December 2019 between the city and CSEC, with each party deciding to share the $550 million cost for the project.

After at least eight extensions and a three-month project pause, a revised deal was signed in July 2021 when costs ballooned to $608 million. It was then that the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation was replaced as a development manager on the project.

A development permit was approved in November 2021, which came with 70 conditions for the project, including climate mitigation and right-of-way work. It was at that point that costs increased again, to an estimated $634 million – overruns CSEC would have to pay for.

Dalgliesh said the city had proposed to cover about $6 million worth of roadway reconstruction costs and committed to help CSEC find funding to pay for the sidewalk area plan and solar panels.

The "at-issue costs" left for CSEC to pick up, according to the city, totalled about $9.6 million.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Mayor Jyoti Gondek told journalists that the Flames' ownership group had pulled out of the event centre deal. A statement from CSEC President John Bean on Jan. 4 said, "under the current circumstances we do not see a path forward that would create a viable partnership with the city."

Council's closed door meeting is continuing into Wednesday evening.