Calgary council to consider a motion condemning a Quebec law that could use tax dollars to fight it

Calgary city council will debate an urgent notice of motion Monday afternoon drafted up by six councillors and the mayor that would endorse the city challenging Quebec legislation that bans government employees and those in a position of authority from wearing religious symbols at work.

Spearheaded by Ward 9’s Gian-Carlo Carra and Mayor Jyoti Gondek, the aim was to provide taxpayers money to help fund the legal fight against what was once known as Bill 21, before it became law in 2019.

But council has pivoted slightly, not committing to any funding just yet, but leaving the door open.

“I don’t know that I would call it a pivot,” said Gondek.

“We were issued a challenge and then we spent fiver or six days how we would approach it as a council.”

Last week, Gondek and Carra felt Calgary could match what the city of Brampton, ON was doing by pitching in $100,000.

The legal challenge is being led by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization of Canada and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

“You will note that in there is indication that there is not for profits that might be able to take donations from Calgarians or corporations and in addition there is a process by which council will convene and discuss whether we should make a contribution as a city,” said Gondek.

Council will debate whether a task force is needed to engage with local religious leaders and identify how to use resources and enable non-profits to raise funds on behalf of citizens to contribute to the legal challenge.

The motion will also look at whether the city can match funds raised, that can help in the legal fight.

Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot says he can’t support the motion, after hearing from constituents.

“Calgarians have been very vocal to my office, to me, specifically on this issue and they’ve said vehemently, do not support a motion that uses my property tax dollars without asking my permission,” said Chabot.

“I personally don’t agree with their (Quebec’s) legislation, but it is not within my authority to allocate property tax dollars to anything that is external to our city.”

The Hussaini Association of Calgary says it is thankful the mayor is making light of the issue and willing to challenge the law.

“If we don’t stand for each other, who is going to stand for us?” said trustee Riyaz Khawaja.

“We don’t want our democracy our human rights values to be torn to pieces. We have to stand up.”

If the motion passes, council would ask that the task force bring back findings no later than the end of March 2022, which could accommodate a further decision of funding coming from council.