Calgary council to discuss Indigenous gathering place, Métis Nation says it hasn't been consulted

Calgary council is moving toward creating an Indigenous gathering place in the city as part of its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation — but one group says it isn't being heard.

If the motion passes, city administration would start work to engage with the Indigenous Gathering Place Society of Calgary (IGPSC) and other groups about a possible location for the site.

A city-owned piece of land at the confluence of the Bow and Elbow Rivers has been identified as gathering place.

"It is a place that will be spiritual that we can practice and reconnect," said Michelle Fournie, a co-chair of the IGPSC, a non-profit volunteer group that has been leading the planning and consultation for the project.

"It is so important to the concept of gathering, but also to connection between youth and elders and those transfers," she said.

The IGPSC submitted letters of support from dozens of Indigenous elders and community groups on Monday morning, but the Métis Nation of Alberta says it is not one of the groups that's been consulted with.

"We're quite alarmed to see our name mentioned as a supporter or even being labelled as a partner when the process hasn't even been done," said Lawrence Gervais, Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 president.

"It's not like we're against the idea of an Indigenous gathering place, but certainly when it gets to the government's table they need to understand that we do have a process and we need to follow it."

Gervais added he's urging councillors to vote against the motion to allow more time for engagement.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city relied heavily on the work done by the IGPSC and now it's time for the city to continue the work being done.

"As a city, we have not done what we are responsible for, which is facilitating the leader-to-leader conversations with nations," she said.

There's not timeline for when work on the gathering place could begin and a plan for the area has not started. Fournie hopes council passes the motion this week, so work can continue.

"The elders tell us they want to see this place built before they die and some of those elders have already passed. So we need this place to transfer that knowledge and continue our ways of being," she said.

Council starts its meeting on Tuesday morning.