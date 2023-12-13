Calgary councillor could be sanctioned for hitting the links during council meeting

Calgary's integrity commissioner has recommended Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean be sanctioned after it was discovered he was playing golf while attending a virtual council meeting this summer.

The action was taken in response to a complaint filed on July 27 over McLean appearing to be distracted during a council meeting the day before.

During that meeting, McLean apparently didn't answer roll call and failed to vote on a motion.

An investigation into the matter discovered that he had attended the meeting virtually while he was participating in the Shane Homes Golf Tournament at the Heritage Point Golf Course.

The commissioner recommended that McLean receive a letter of reprimand and submit a letter of apology for his actions.