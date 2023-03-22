Calgary councillor expecting first child
Calgary councillor Jasmine Mian and her husband are expecting their first child.
The Ward 3 councillor and her husband shared the news on Twitter Tuesday. They'll be welcoming their baby in September.
Mian said she is not planning on taking any extended time off.
She also won't use the six month leave councillors are entitled to.
I’m excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby in September!
Jake is looking forward to parental leave and thanks to virtual work, I’ll be able to attend council while we’re navigating the transition.
Thanks for all the kind messages we’ve received so far! pic.twitter.com/qNTvGoJWsE
Her husband will be taking parental leave, and she'll be able to work virtually.
Mian said the reaction from council colleagues has been supportive and positive.
"It's been so warm," she said. "We have a very supportive culture (on council). I mean, 12 out of the 15 members of city council are parents themselves."
