Calgary couple claims $1M Lotto Max prize

A Calgary man and his wife have begun shopping for new vehicles and making travel plans after winning $1 million in a recent Lotto Max draw.

Arthur Chocholacek says he jumped up to tell his wife after scanning his ticket from the June 8 draw and discovering it was a winner.

"We couldn't believe it," said Chocholacek in a release. "We were so happy."

Chocholacek says plans are in place to upgrade his and his wife's vehicles, "We would like to drive something newer", and a portion of the windfall will be shared with family.

The couple also wants to make good on their dream to return to Jamaica, the site of an enjoyable vacation several years back.

Chocholacek's winning Lotto Max combination ticket was purchased at the Deer Run Convenience Store in southeast Calgary.