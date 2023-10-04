Calgary court throws out appeal of man convicted in 2017 murder
A three-judge panel has dismissed the appeal of a man convicted in a 2017 homicide case.
The appeal sought to overturn Robert Cudney’s second-degree murder conviction in the killing of Adam Young and order a new trial.
In November 2017, Adam Young was shot in a vehicle. During trial, court heard that Robert Cudney drove to a property near Aldersyde, Alta. to dispose of the body.
Young’s DNA was discovered on the acreage but his body has never been found. Cudney was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury during a trial in 2021.
Cudney’s lawyer argued several grounds of appeal relating to the trial judge’s voir dire rulings, the admissibility of an out of court statement and the jury charge.
The argument against the voir dire rulings related to the admission of a gun and silencer seized during a March 2018 traffic stop and a statement made by Cudney to a corrections officer while in custody as evidence.
Cudney’s lawyer also argued that the jury charge was deficient.
All three grounds of appeal were denied unanimously by the panel.
Cudney is serving a life sentence with no parole for at least 17 years.
